New Keysight oscilloscope with function generator

The new Keysight EDUX1002G oscilloscope available from Measurement Innovation features a 50 MHz frequency range as well as two analogue channels and a function generator. These oscilloscopes come with free delivery when purchased online at www.measurement.net.au.

Keysight’s InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes are engineered to deliver quality, industry-proven technology at unbelievably low prices. Created with the user in mind, these oscilloscopes simplify the measurement set-up process and are also easy to use with the built-in help and training signals allowing one to quickly get up to speed on oscilloscope operation.

The EDUX1002G oscilloscope can make professional measurements, including mask, math, FFT, analogue bus and protocol triggering/decode. More signal detail can be seen with 50,000 wfms/sec update rate. It also has instrument integration with built-in 20 MHz wavegen and frequency response analysis.

Measurement Innovation is the exclusive distributor for Keysight Technologies (formerly Agilent) in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. All models are available for purchase online from the Measurement Innovation website. All Keysight models are supplied with a 3-year Keysight warranty and a calibration certificate.

These and other Keysight products can also be rented from www.measurementrentals.com.au.