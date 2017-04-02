Search
Home > New Keysight oscilloscope with function generator
Related Supplier News
New Keysight DSOX1102A oscilloscope with 2 analogue channels
New Keysight DSOX1102A oscilloscope ...
Measurement Innovation introduces the new Keysight DSOX1102A oscilloscope featuring two analogue channels and a frequency range of 70MHz.
Keysight’s InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes for professional measurements
Keysight’s InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series ...
The new Keysight InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes, available from Measurement Innovation, are engineered to provide quality.
Keysight Technologies U1115A remote logging display now offered with free delivery
Keysight Technologies U1115A remote ...
Measurement Innovation presents the Keysight U1115A, a dedicated remote display that allows users to view measurements safely from an extended range.

New Keysight oscilloscope with function generator

By Measurement Innovation 02 April 2017
Supplier News
article image Keysight EDUX1002G oscilloscope
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The new Keysight EDUX1002G oscilloscope available from Measurement Innovation features a 50 MHz frequency range as well as two analogue channels and a function generator. These oscilloscopes come with free delivery when purchased online at www.measurement.net.au.

Keysight’s InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes are engineered to deliver quality, industry-proven technology at unbelievably low prices. Created with the user in mind, these oscilloscopes simplify the measurement set-up process and are also easy to use with the built-in help and training signals allowing one to quickly get up to speed on oscilloscope operation.

The EDUX1002G oscilloscope can make professional measurements, including mask, math, FFT, analogue bus and protocol triggering/decode. More signal detail can be seen with 50,000 wfms/sec update rate. It also has instrument integration with built-in 20 MHz wavegen and frequency response analysis.

Measurement Innovation is the exclusive distributor for Keysight Technologies (formerly Agilent) in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. All models are available for purchase online from the Measurement Innovation website. All Keysight models are supplied with a 3-year Keysight warranty and a calibration certificate.

These and other Keysight products can also be rented from www.measurementrentals.com.au.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Measurements Oscilloscope Rentals