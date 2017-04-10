New Keysight EDUX1002A 50 MHz oscilloscope with two analogue channels

I would like to enquire about Measurement Innovation

Measurement Innovation introduces the new Keysight EDUX1002A oscilloscopes to their product range. Featuring two analogue channels and a frequency range of 50 MHz, the oscilloscopes are built for user-friendly operation.

Keysight EDUX1002A oscilloscopes come with free delivery when purchased online at www.measurement.net.au.

Keysight’s InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes are engineered to equip the user with quality, industry-proven technology at unbelievably low prices. Providing professional measurements, the 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes are not only affordable but are designed for easy set-up with features such as an industry-standard front panel and built-in help and training signals.

Key features of the Keysight EDUX1002A oscilloscopes include ability to make professional measurements such as mask, math, FFT, analogue bus and protocol triggering/decode; and 50,000 wfms/sec update rate for more signal detail.

Measurement Innovation is the exclusive distributor for Keysight Technologies (formerly Agilent) in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. All models are available for purchase online from the Measurement Innovation website. All Keysight models are supplied with a 3-year Keysight warranty and a calibration certificate.

Keysight products can also be rented from www.measurementrentals.com.au.