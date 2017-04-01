New Keysight DSOX1102A oscilloscope with 2 analogue channels

I would like to enquire about Measurement Innovation

Measurement Innovation introduces the new Keysight DSOX1102A oscilloscope featuring two analogue channels and a frequency range of 70MHz with an additional option for 100MHz.

Engineered to deliver quality, industry-proven technology at extremely low prices, Keysight’s InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes have been designed with the user in mind. One can easily set up and get professional measurements with the system’s user-friendly operation.

Key features of the new Keysight DSOX1102A oscilloscopes include built-in help and training signals for ease of use; ability to make professional measurements, including mask, math, FFT, analogue bus and protocol triggering/decode; and signal details with 50,000 wfms/sec update rate.

Keysight’s InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes come with free delivery when purchased online at www.measurement.net.au.

Measurement Innovation is the exclusive distributor for Keysight Technologies (formerly Agilent) in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. All models are available for purchase online from the Measurement Innovation website. All Keysight models are supplied with a 3-year Keysight warranty and a calibration certificate.

These and other Keysight products can also be rented from www.measurementrentals.com.au.