New FieldFox ‘B-Series’ seminar in Perth on 6 September

Measurement Innovation has organised a FieldFox ‘B-Series’ launch seminar in Perth WA on Friday 6th September 2019.

The launch of the new 100MHz BW FieldFox handheld analysers will be presented by Cherisa Kmetovicz, FieldFox Product Manager from Keysight's FieldFox factory in Santa Rosa, California.

After impacting RF measurements more than any other instrument over the past 40 years, the Keysight FieldFox has now added the new ‘B-Series’ to its range. The 3-hour seminar will introduce participants to all the key features in this new technology and its impact on the new generation of wireless technologies.

Highlights of the FieldFox ‘B-Series’ seminar:

FieldFox B-Series new product introduction

Enhanced performance of the ‘B’ Vs ‘A’ models: Know when you need a ‘B’, or when an ‘A’ will suffice (both families will continue)

FieldFox applications:

Troubleshoot interference with 100MHz information bandwidth and Real Time Spectrum Analysis



LTE measurements with the FieldFox



Over-the-air (OTA) LTE and 5GTF



5G NR demodulation



5G NR phase array antenna field survey



Radar Pulse Signal Analysis



Noise Figure measurements

The seminar will also briefly cover Keysight's new test and measurement products presented by Tony Preston.

If you are interested in attending, please contact Hayley on (08) 9414 7800 for more information.