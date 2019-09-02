Search
New FieldFox ‘B-Series’ seminar in Perth on 6 September

By Measurement Innovation 02 September 2019
article image The new B model FieldFox handheld analyser
Measurement Innovation has organised a FieldFox ‘B-Series’ launch seminar in Perth WA on Friday 6th September 2019.

The launch of the new 100MHz BW FieldFox handheld analysers will be presented by Cherisa Kmetovicz, FieldFox Product Manager from Keysight's FieldFox factory in Santa Rosa, California.

After impacting RF measurements more than any other instrument over the past 40 years, the Keysight FieldFox has now added the new ‘B-Series’ to its range. The 3-hour seminar will introduce participants to all the key features in this new technology and its impact on the new generation of wireless technologies.

Highlights of the FieldFox ‘B-Series’ seminar:

  • FieldFox B-Series new product introduction
  • Enhanced performance of the ‘B’ Vs ‘A’ models: Know when you need a ‘B’, or when an ‘A’ will suffice (both families will continue)
  • FieldFox applications:
    • Troubleshoot interference with 100MHz information bandwidth and Real Time Spectrum Analysis
    • LTE measurements with the FieldFox
    • Over-the-air (OTA) LTE and 5GTF
    • 5G NR demodulation
    • 5G NR phase array antenna field survey
    • Radar Pulse Signal Analysis
    • Noise Figure measurements

The seminar will also briefly cover Keysight's new test and measurement products presented by Tony Preston.

If you are interested in attending, please contact Hayley on (08) 9414 7800 for more information.

