Keysight’s InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes for professional measurements

I would like to enquire about Measurement Innovation

The new Keysight InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes, available from Measurement Innovation , are engineered to provide quality, industry-proven technology at unbelievably low prices.

Featuring two analogue channels and a frequency range of 70MHz with an additional option for 100MHz, Keysight DSOX1102A oscilloscopes offer the assurance of professional measurements and accessible expertise. These oscilloscopes come with a free delivery offer when purchased online at www.measurement.net.au.

Some of the advantages of the 1000X-Series include affordable pricing; user-friendly operation simplifying setting up measurements; and easy-to-use industry-standard front panel with built-in help and training signals.

The DSOX1102A oscilloscopes are easy to use with the device’s built-in help and training signals. In addition to making professional measurements, including mask, math, FFT, analogue bus and protocol triggering/decode, it can also display more signal details with 50,000 wfms/sec update rate.

Measurement Innovation is the Keysight Technologies (formerly Agilent) exclusive distributor in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. All models are available for purchase online from the Measurement Innovation website. All Keysight models are supplied with a 3-year Keysight warranty and a calibration certificate.

These and other Keysight products can also be rented from www.measurementrentals.com.au.