Keysight DSOX1204G oscilloscopes with built-in function generator

Measurement Innovation presents the new Keysight DSOX1204G oscilloscopes featuring a frequency range of 70MHz with additional upgrade options for 100MHz and 200MHz. These oscilloscopes come with free delivery when purchased online at www.measurement.net.au.

Keysight’s InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes are engineered to deliver quality, industry-proven technology and professional measurements at an affordable price.

The InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series is designed for simple operation, allowing measurements to be easily set up using the industry-standard front panel while the built-in help and training signals quickly get you up to speed.

Key features include 70MHz bandwidth provided as standard, license-key upgradable to either 100MHz or 200MHz; built-in 20MHz function generator; professional measurements enabled including Bode plotting (FRA), mask testing, math, FFT, and serial triggering/decode; and more signal detail at 50,000 wfms/sec update rate.

Measurement Innovation is the exclusive distributor for Keysight Technologies (formerly Agilent) in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. All models are available for purchase online from the Measurement Innovation website. All Keysight models are supplied with a 3-year Keysight warranty and a calibration certificate.

We also offer AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide through Measurement Rentals.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.