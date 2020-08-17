Get 20% off on Keysight InfiniiVision 4000 oscilloscopes

I would like to enquire about Measurement Innovation

Keysight is offering a 20% discount on any InfiniiVision 3000/4000/6000 (DSO & MSO) oscilloscope when you buy from Measurement Innovation . This special offer is valid until 20th December 2020.

The Keysight 4000 X-Series oscilloscopes are engineered for next-generation performance, delivering waveform update rates 20 times faster than the competition to display maximum signal detail.

Key features include an industry-leading 12.1-inch capacitive touch screen with innovative hardware-based zone touch triggering to provide the most intuitive interface for quick results. The 4000 X-Series provides maximum investment protection with a fully upgradable 7-instruments-in-1 offering.

The large 12.1-inch capacitive touch screen makes it easy to use the InfiniiVision 4000 X-Series. Being ‘designed for touch’, it allows the user to spend less time setting up the scope and more time designing and testing. Take advantage of capabilities such as the innovative InfiniiScan Zone touch trigger; simply draw a box around the signals of interest, and the 4000 X-Series creates the trigger for you.

Each 4000 X-Series oscilloscope comes standard with one 700 MHz passive probe per channel, front panel cover, a 3-year Keysight Warranty and a calibration certificate.

Anomalies and elusive events are the toughest to debug. The 4000 X-Series oscilloscope redefines your debugging experience with MegaZoom IV smart memory technology. The industry-leading 1-million-waveforms-per-second update rate means you see more of your signal behaviour and can feel more confident in your design.

The 4000 X-Series further redefines your oscilloscope experience by integrating the capabilities of seven instruments in one: oscilloscope channels, logic channels, digital voltmeter (DVM), dual-channel WaveGen function/arbitrary waveform generator, frequency response analyser (Bode plots), 8-digit hardware counter, and serial protocol analyser including USB. All are upgradable, including bandwidth, for the ultimate investment protection.

