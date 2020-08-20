Buy any Keysight InfiniiVision 6000 oscilloscope at 20% off

I would like to enquire about Measurement Innovation

Buy any Keysight InfiniiVision 3000/4000/6000 (DSO & MSO) oscilloscope from Measurement Innovation and get a 20% discount. This special discount promotion from Keysight is valid until 20th December 2020.

The Keysight 6000 X-Series offers 7-in-1 integration, combining digital channels, serial protocol analysis, built-in dual-channel waveform generator, frequency response analysis, built-in digital multimeter, and built-in 10-digit counter with totalizer. It also integrates multi-language voice control for the first time in an oscilloscope.

It weighs only 6.8kg, measures only 15.4cm deep, and consumes only 200W, making the 6000 X-Series the world’s most environment-friendly multi-GHz portable oscilloscope.

An oscilloscope’s bandwidth determines the maximum frequency content it can acquire and visualise. In today’s budget-challenged environment where engineers are frequently forced to compromise between more bandwidth and a limited budget, the 6000 X-Series offers an affordable 6-GHz bandwidth and an incredibly low noise floor of 210 μVrms at 1 mV/div to help make the most accurate measurements.

The new InfiniiVision 6000 X-Series delivers an update rate of 450,000 waveforms-per-second, which coupled with the exclusive hardware-based zone touch trigger, provide unprecedented visualisation power to help you isolate your waveforms of interest. Additionally, features such as the industry’s first 12-inch multi-touch capacitive touch screen with gesture support, the first embedded-OS-oscilloscope optional jitter/real-time eye analysis, and standard histogram and colour grade, add a whole new depth of visualisation to your designs.

Each 6000 X-Series oscilloscope comes standard with one 700 MHz passive probe per channel, front panel cover, 3-year Keysight Warranty and a Calibration Certificate.

