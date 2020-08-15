20% discount on Keysight InfiniiVison 3000 oscilloscopes

Measurement Innovation is offering a 20% discount on any Infiniivison 3000/4000/6000 (DSO & MSO) oscilloscope. This Keysight special discount promotion is valid until 20th December 2020.

The Keysight InfiniiVision 3000T X-Series features an 8.5-inch capacitive touchscreen, which is ‘designed for touch’ to save users time when setting up the scope, allowing them to spend more time designing and debugging.

Key features of the 3000T X-Series oscilloscopes include zone touch triggering and gated FFT measurements to speed up debugging time; update rate of 1 million waveforms per second increasing the probability of detecting anomalies and elusive events; and user interface allowing use of the alphanumeric pad for quick annotation, waveforms or cursors to be placed in exact positions, and docking panels to be dragged across the screen to see more measurement information.

The 3000T X-Series offers three ways to access key menus and features: Touch GUI for those preferring tablet or smartphone touch interfaces, front panel buttons and knobs for traditional oscilloscope users, and Keysight Insight pulldown menu for users who prefer Windows-like operations. The 3000T X-Series also offers a ‘touch off’ button as well as USB mouse and keyboard support.

Each 3000T X-Series oscilloscope comes standard with one 500 MHz passive probe per channel, and a 3-year Keysight Warranty and Calibration Certificate. Protect your investment with the option to upgrade at any time after purchase.

