Rare Earth Magnets

by Magnet Sales Australia
02 4272 8180

One of the strongest types of permanent magnets made!

Magnet Sales Australia stock a massive range of high quality rare earth magnets of various sized blocks, discs, rings & much more!

There are too many sizes to list!

After a non-standard size? Call us & discuss your needs for rare earth magnets & we’ll happily assist you.

https://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/products/rare-e...

Related Magnet Sales Australia News

Supplier news
MSA’s rare earth magnet pulley collecting metal scrap at waste company
18/04/17 - Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) installed a rare earth magnet pulley for a waste processing company to collect unwanted tramp iron and metal fragments.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales releases more powerful rare earth magnets
09/02/15 - Magnet Sales Australia presents a range of very powerful rare earth pot magnets ideal for multiple uses.
Supplier news
Cable-Mate magnetic hanging systems available from Magnet Sales Australia
22/12/09 - Designed by Magnet Sales Australia, high strength Cable-Mate magnets are useful magnetic hanging devices for areas where hoses or cables need to be stored safely away to prevent trip hazards.
Supplier news
Grip Grab RE60 rare earth magnets available from Magnet Sales Australia
21/12/09 - Now available from Magnet Sales Australia, Grip Grab RE60 rare earth magnets are useful tools for applications where strength and the capacity to withstand wear are imperative.
Supplier news
Pro-Lift lifting magnets from Magnet Sales Australia
01/10/09 - Magnet Sales Australia specialises in Permanent lifting magnets for lifting of plate, profiles, beams, steel slab and round sections, using the Prolift range of lifting magnets.
View all Magnet Sales Australia news

Contact Magnet Sales Australia

16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527

