Rare Earth Magnets
One of the strongest types of permanent magnets made!
Magnet Sales Australia stock a massive range of high quality rare earth magnets of various sized blocks, discs, rings & much more!
There are too many sizes to list!
After a non-standard size? Call us & discuss your needs for rare earth magnets & we’ll happily assist you.
Supplier news
18/04/17 - Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) installed a rare earth magnet pulley for a waste processing company to collect unwanted tramp iron and metal fragments.
09/02/15 - Magnet Sales Australia presents a range of very powerful rare earth pot magnets ideal for multiple uses.
22/12/09 - Designed by Magnet Sales Australia, high strength Cable-Mate magnets are useful magnetic hanging devices for areas where hoses or cables need to be stored safely away to prevent trip hazards.
21/12/09 - Now available from Magnet Sales Australia, Grip Grab RE60 rare earth magnets are useful tools for applications where strength and the capacity to withstand wear are imperative.
01/10/09 - Magnet Sales Australia specialises in Permanent lifting magnets for lifting of plate, profiles, beams, steel slab and round sections, using the Prolift range of lifting magnets.
