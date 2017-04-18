One of the strongest types of permanent magnets made!

Magnet Sales Australia stock a massive range of high quality rare earth magnets of various sized blocks, discs, rings & much more!

There are too many sizes to list!

After a non-standard size? Call us & discuss your needs for rare earth magnets & we’ll happily assist you.

To Purchase or for more Information visit us

https://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/products/rare-e...