MSA STOCK FEED MAGNET RETRIEVAL SYSTEM

August 2018

Foreign tramp iron and metal fragments in stock feed can cause injuries to farm animals and handlers, cause customer complaints, and can also damage expensive processing equipment.

MSA’s Stock Feed Magnet Retrieval Systems comprises of powerful Overbelt Suspension Magnets and Magnetic Head Pulleys. Used in combination, these two magnets have numerous advantages, some of which include:

Help maintain and increase the value of the stock feed

Increase product purity and final product protection

Reduce liability

Protect expensive processing equipment, such as chaft cutters

Protect livestock from injury

The MSA Stock Feed Magnet Retrieval Systems have been known to reduce reject bales by 75-90% and customers have reported filling at least 1 x 44-gallon drum with recovered tramp metal within one month.

Overbelt Suspension Magnets

Australian Made

Engineered for use in stock feed production

Weather resistant

Scalping magnet easily discharged using

proprietary stainless-steel draw system

Cost-effective long-life option for steel

separation

Magnetic Head Pulleys

High energy RE80™ Rare Earth magnets

Design assists with conveyor belt tracking

Reduces belt damage

Highly effective magnetic field design for

maximum lower burden penetration

Magnet Sales Australia can supply complete new Magnetic Head Pulleys or can convert your existing Head Pulleys into Magnetic Head Pulleys.

