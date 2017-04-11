Search
MSA’s Blackwoods Singleton distributor team gets product training

By Magnet Sales Australia 11 April 2017
article image MSA and Magswitch magnetic tools
02 4272 8180

image
Modern workshops and factories are equipped with magnetic tools to assist with a number of day-to-day activities from small operations such as workholding and welding support to heavy lifting, drilling and automation.

Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) offers a broad range of magnetic tools, including the Magswitch switchable magnets. These tools are available direct from MSA or through their wide distributor network across Australia and New Zealand.

MSA’s Daniel Marskell recently visited their Blackwoods distributor in Singleton to train the team on the range of MSA and Magswitch magnetic tools. The training was broad-based, covering the advantages and applications of the tools, especially in the engineering, welding and industrial trades. The training session also provided a detailed lesson on using these tools safely and efficiently.

The training day was welcomed by the Singleton team members who were enthused and raring to go with their improved knowledge of magnets. Customer Service Team Leader Kevin Anderson appreciated the focussed training provided to the team as well as the detailed explanation of the varied applications of MSA’s magnets.

Resellers seeking to organise a magnet training day or having questions on how to maximise the use of their magnetic tools may contact Daniel on (02) 4272 8180 or sales@magnetsalesaust.com.au.

