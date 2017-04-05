MSA lifting magnet eliminates WHS risks for large Sydney bakery

A leading Sydney-based bakery contacted Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) for a solution to resolve lifting problems in their maintenance workshop.

Workers at the bakery’s workshop were required to lift large metal billets out of lathe chuck jaws. Weighing more than 18kg, the heavy billets were being transported using slings, a method that carried several WHS risks for the staff. For instance, the workers had to strain themselves to remove the heavy billets. There was high risk of the billet falling out of the sling due to insufficient holding surface area. Unexpected breaking of the sling due to wear could also potentially injure workers.

Though the slings were designed to lift up to 500kg of weight and were tested every 3-6 months, they were not considered ‘best practice’ as manual loading of weights into the sling was still necessary.

After studying the available options in the market, the bakery selected the Magswitch MLAY1000x4 heavy lifting magnet as the best solution for their challenging application.

The Magswitch MLAY1000x4 heavy lifting magnet is a switchable magnet that has been specially designed for use in workshop environments to lift heavy ferrous materials. Offering a holding strength of up to 591kg (1,300 lbs) with a 3:1 SWL, the lifting magnet is lighter and stronger than competitive shunting switchable magnets, eliminating the strain caused by slings, and greatly reducing WHS risks.

A justification document provided by the bakery customer to MSA listed out the benefits of the MLAY1000x4 lifting magnet. According to the client, MSA’s solution was far less prone to damage and failure; was quick and easy to set up and operate; could lift vertically instead of horizontally; allowed slings to be retained for machined work and non-ferrous handling, reducing wear and tear; and ensured safety with a two-press finger latch activating/ deactivating the magnet arm.

Following the installation of the new Magswitch lifting magnet, the bakery workers now experience a much safer work environment, increasing productivity with less time taken to lift the heavy billets. MSA’s magnet is also used to load or unload materials from delivery trucks, again increasing their productivity while improving the overall WHS standard.

The Magswitch MLAY1000x4 is available for purchase from Magnet Sales Australia. Please call (02) 4272 8180 to find out more.