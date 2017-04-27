Magswitch sheet handler tool – incredible time saving!
A simple way to align plate or press beam - no more pounding, breaking, grinding or clamping to level steel. Just turn the magnet on and pull the lever to align!
- Removes high/lows with ease, simply place magnet on low, pry on high and weld with the other hand – this allows the individual to align two sheets and weld the separate sheets much quicker than other methods.
- The Magswitch Sheet Handler is a versatile multiuse sheet handling tool that comes with our 818 kg (1,800 lb) lifter magnet. The Magswitch sheet handler enables you to pivot/lift sheet up onto a wheel so it can be dragged or moved. This is a perfect tool if you needed to lift and slide one sheet over another.
- Functions as a steel sheet leveller too! Simply place the magnet on the low side, align the pivot point over the seam and press.
- The extendable handle is removable for use on tables. Ideal for ship building and large steel sheet fabrication.
For More Information, click hereMagnet Sales Australia information and contact details
Related Magnet Sales Australia News
Supplier news
27/04/17 - Magnet Sales Australia will once again be showcasing the latest technologies at the National Manufacturing Week 2017 in Melbourne opening on 9 May.
Supplier news
05/04/17 - A leading Sydney-based bakery contacted Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) for a solution to resolve lifting problems in their maintenance workshop.
Supplier news
26/10/15 - Electromagnetic lifting magnets from Magnet Sales Australia are designed to lift and transfer heavy iron scrap in scrapyards and ports or process plants.
Supplier news
03/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia presents electromagnetic lifting magnets designed to handle steel sections and scrap steel product.
Supplier news
05/09/13 - Magnet Sales Australia offers the Pro-Lift range of high grade lifting magnets free of aluminium, allowing their use in mining applications, both above and underground.
Contact Magnet Sales Australia
(Head office) Update these details
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527
Contact Magnet Sales Australia
Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.