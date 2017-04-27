Magswitch sheet handler tool – incredible time saving!

A simple way to align plate or press beam - no more pounding, breaking, grinding or clamping to level steel. Just turn the magnet on and pull the lever to align!

Removes high/lows with ease, simply place magnet on low, pry on high and weld with the other hand – this allows the individual to align two sheets and weld the separate sheets much quicker than other methods.

The Magswitch Sheet Handler is a versatile multiuse sheet handling tool that comes with our 818 kg (1,800 lb) lifter magnet. The Magswitch sheet handler enables you to pivot/lift sheet up onto a wheel so it can be dragged or moved. This is a perfect tool if you needed to lift and slide one sheet over another.

Functions as a steel sheet leveller too! Simply place the magnet on the low side, align the pivot point over the seam and press.

The extendable handle is removable for use on tables. Ideal for ship building and large steel sheet fabrication.

