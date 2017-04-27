Search
Home > Metal Fabrication > Magnet Sales Australia > Magswitch sheet handler tool – incredible time saving!

Magswitch sheet handler tool – incredible time saving!

by Magnet Sales Australia
02 4272 8180

A simple way to align plate or press beam - no more pounding, breaking, grinding or clamping to level steel. Just turn the magnet on and pull the lever to align!

  • Removes high/lows with ease, simply place magnet on low, pry on high and weld with the other hand – this allows the individual to align two sheets and weld the separate sheets much quicker than other methods.
  • The Magswitch Sheet Handler is a versatile multiuse sheet handling tool that comes with our 818 kg (1,800 lb) lifter magnet. The Magswitch sheet handler enables you to pivot/lift sheet up onto a wheel so it can be dragged or moved. This is a perfect tool if you needed to lift and slide one sheet over another.
  • Functions as a steel sheet leveller too! Simply place the magnet on the low side, align the pivot point over the seam and press.
  • The extendable handle is removable for use on tables. Ideal for ship building and large steel sheet fabrication.

Supplier news
Magnet Sales Australia returns to National Manufacturing Week
27/04/17 - Magnet Sales Australia will once again be showcasing the latest technologies at the National Manufacturing Week 2017 in Melbourne opening on 9 May.
Supplier news
MSA lifting magnet eliminates WHS risks for large Sydney bakery
05/04/17 - A leading Sydney-based bakery contacted Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) for a solution to resolve lifting problems in their maintenance workshop.
Supplier news
MSA releases high grade electro lifting magnets
26/10/15 - Electromagnetic lifting magnets from Magnet Sales Australia are designed to lift and transfer heavy iron scrap in scrapyards and ports or process plants.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales releasing electromagnetic lifting magnets
03/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia presents electromagnetic lifting magnets designed to handle steel sections and scrap steel product.
Supplier news
High grade aluminium free magnetic lifting designed for mine use
05/09/13 - Magnet Sales Australia offers the Pro-Lift range of high grade lifting magnets free of aluminium, allowing their use in mining applications, both above and underground.
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527

