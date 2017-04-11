Magswitch MagWheel - All the features of a standard Magswitch - on the move!

Search
by Magnet Sales Australia
02 4272 8180

About the MAGSWITCH MAGWHEEL

  • Powerful connection for drive units on any ferrous surface, enabling flat, vertical, or inverse travel.
  • This unique tool has magnetic rotating elements with the potential to automate.
  • The magnetic flux path through the wheels means climbing, carrying, and driving anywhere above or below a magnetic surface is now a reliable, fail-safe reality.
  • Can be fitted with drive units for mobile applications.
  • Underneath the patented MagWheel design is the highly functional AR Housing.
  • Efficiency, new applications, and productive solutions!

Applications include:

  • Positioning and guiding
  • Sheet feeding
  • Pipe handling
  • Fitting and fabrication
  • OEM automation and fixturing applications.

Related Magnet Sales Australia News

Supplier news
MSA’s Blackwoods Singleton distributor team gets product training
11/04/17 - Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) offers a broad range of magnetic tools, including the Magswitch switchable magnets.
Supplier news
Cable support solution keeps operation theatres safe
09/02/17 - Magnet Sales Australia supplied several Cable-Mate devices to the John Hunter Hospital to keep heavy cables out of the way in the operation theatre.
Supplier news
MSA releases range of valve box lifters featuring switchable magnetic technology
22/10/15 - Magnet Sales Australia announces the launch of new valve box lifters combining convenience and safety advantages.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales launches new Magswitch lifter
27/11/14 - Magnet Sales Australia announces the launch of a new range of valve box lifters featuring a revolutionary switchable magnetic technology.
Supplier news
Cable storage made easy with Cable-Buddy magnetic safety tidy from Magnet Sales Australia
06/03/12 - The Cable-Buddy magnetic safety tidy available from Magnet Sales Australia is designed as a simple and efficient storage solution for leads, cables and hoses in any industrial work environment.
View all Magnet Sales Australia news

16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527

