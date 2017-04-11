Magswitch MagWheel - All the features of a standard Magswitch - on the move!
About the MAGSWITCH MAGWHEEL
- Powerful connection for drive units on any ferrous surface, enabling flat, vertical, or inverse travel.
- This unique tool has magnetic rotating elements with the potential to automate.
- The magnetic flux path through the wheels means climbing, carrying, and driving anywhere above or below a magnetic surface is now a reliable, fail-safe reality.
- Can be fitted with drive units for mobile applications.
- Underneath the patented MagWheel design is the highly functional AR Housing.
- Efficiency, new applications, and productive solutions!
Applications include:
- Positioning and guiding
- Sheet feeding
- Pipe handling
- Fitting and fabrication
- OEM automation and fixturing applications.
For More Information & ordering click here
