Magswitch MagVise Angle – Safer, stronger, efficient & easier to use!
Offering clever dual function! Doubles as a workholding multi-angle tool and a super convenient quick connect/disconnect magnetic vise!
- Safer– hold small to medium size parts in place for grinding
- Stronger – available in 1000 and 1500 lbs. strength
- Easier to use – grinding debris just falls/wipes away when the magnet is turned off
- Efficient – reduce setup and grinding time
- Featuring the patented Magswitch® technology for complete on/off control, super strong, precise positioning.
- Use it as a vise for quick set up and small-medium steel fabrication including cutting, grinding, bevelling, drilling, sanding, etc. Vise options include round, angle stock, square bar or flat.
- A portable instant on/off vise that you don't have to bolt in place.
- Holds flat, round, or odd shaped pieces. Incredibly strong, stays clean.
For More Information & ordering:
https://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/products/magswitch/angle-tools/magswitch-multi-angle-1000-magvise
Contact Magnet Sales Australia
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527
