Magswitch MagTether – Ideal for underwater welding & tethering!

by Magnet Sales Australia
02 4272 8180

No more bouncing around or fighting currents when doing tough work underwater. Tether securely and easily with Magswitch Marine Tethers.

Productivity Advantages:

  • Use in military and commercial applications
  • Work on steel hull ships or structures
  • Alongside and below the surface mooring
  • Mounts to flat or curved surfaces.

Safety Advantages:

  • Better performance on the presence of air gaps.
  • Safe tethering to work place.
  • Tethers personal gear, tools and equipment more securely.
  • Lighter weight more compact unit
  • Stays clean – when off, debris falls off
  • On / Off Permanent magnet – no electricity

Sizes available:

  • MagTether 300 – Product #8100111
  • MagTether 600 – Product #8100077
  • MagTether 1000 – Product #8100051

For more information:

Please visithttps://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/magswitch-magtether-600

Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details

Contact Magnet Sales Australia

16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527

