Magswitch MagTether – Ideal for underwater welding & tethering!

No more bouncing around or fighting currents when doing tough work underwater. Tether securely and easily with Magswitch Marine Tethers.

Productivity Advantages:

Use in military and commercial applications

Work on steel hull ships or structures

Alongside and below the surface mooring

Mounts to flat or curved surfaces.

Safety Advantages:

Better performance on the presence of air gaps.

Safe tethering to work place.

Tethers personal gear, tools and equipment more securely.

Lighter weight more compact unit

Stays clean – when off, debris falls off

On / Off Permanent magnet – no electricity

Sizes available:

MagTether 300 – Product #8100111

MagTether 600 – Product #8100077

MagTether 1000 – Product #8100051

For more information:

Please visithttps://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/magswitch-magtether-600