Magswitch MagTether – Ideal for underwater welding & tethering!
No more bouncing around or fighting currents when doing tough work underwater. Tether securely and easily with Magswitch Marine Tethers.
Productivity Advantages:
- Use in military and commercial applications
- Work on steel hull ships or structures
- Alongside and below the surface mooring
- Mounts to flat or curved surfaces.
Safety Advantages:
- Better performance on the presence of air gaps.
- Safe tethering to work place.
- Tethers personal gear, tools and equipment more securely.
- Lighter weight more compact unit
- Stays clean – when off, debris falls off
- On / Off Permanent magnet – no electricity
Sizes available:
- MagTether 300 – Product #8100111
- MagTether 600 – Product #8100077
- MagTether 1000 – Product #8100051
For more information:
For more information:

Please visit https://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/magswitch-magtether-600
