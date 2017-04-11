Magswitch MagSquare – Execute welding set-ups with unprecedented speed.
A must have tool for every welding professional. Incredible strength with fast, precise positioning.
BENEFITS & FEATURES:
- Super-fast setups, instant work-holding
- On/off control—no fighting the magnet, precise positioning & control.
- Instant work-holding anywhere on a steel surface
- Mounts anywhere – no limitations like clamps. Mounts to flat, pipe and round surfaces.
PRODUCTIVITY ADVANTAGES:
- Execute setups with unprecedented speed
- Time savings in the shop will be significant
- Strong magnet lets you do more of the heavy work with a magnet
- Helping hand – a temporary support to hold a part of tool on vertical wall
- Great for supporting guides and walls.
- Secure steel for fabricating or cutting.
SAFETY ADVANTAGE:
- Stays clean—unlike traditional magnetic squares that hold on to metal chips even when turned off, with Magswitch, you won't cut your fingers cleaning away steel debris.
OTHER SIZES AVAILABLE:
- MagSquare 165 – product #8100494
- MagSquare 400 – product #8100238
- MagSquare 600 – product #8100106
- MagSquare 1000 – product #8100099
