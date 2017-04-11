Search
Magswitch MagSquare – Execute welding set-ups with unprecedented speed.

Magswitch MagSquare – Execute welding set-ups with unprecedented speed.

by Magnet Sales Australia
02 4272 8180

A must have tool for every welding professional. Incredible strength with fast, precise positioning.

BENEFITS & FEATURES:

  • Super-fast setups, instant work-holding
  • On/off control—no fighting the magnet, precise positioning & control.
  • Instant work-holding anywhere on a steel surface
  • Mounts anywhere – no limitations like clamps. Mounts to flat, pipe and round surfaces.

PRODUCTIVITY ADVANTAGES:

  • Execute setups with unprecedented speed
  • Time savings in the shop will be significant
  • Strong magnet lets you do more of the heavy work with a magnet
  • Helping hand – a temporary support to hold a part of tool on vertical wall
  • Great for supporting guides and walls.
  • Secure steel for fabricating or cutting.

SAFETY ADVANTAGE:

  • Stays clean—unlike traditional magnetic squares that hold on to metal chips even when turned off, with Magswitch, you won't cut your fingers cleaning away steel debris.

OTHER SIZES AVAILABLE:

  • MagSquare 165 – product #8100494
  • MagSquare 400 – product #8100238
  • MagSquare 600 – product #8100106
  • MagSquare 1000 – product #8100099

For more information & ordering click here 

Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details

Contact Magnet Sales Australia

address map
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527

