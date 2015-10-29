Magswitch MagJig – The ultimate workholding clamp!
- Ideal for downward table top pressure clamping, but also perfect for creating fences, assembly jigs, cutting fixtures, blade guards, work supports or anything that makes your work faster, safer & easier!
- Features high speed strength and precision set up anywhere on a steel or cast iron table or fence.
- Come with a ¾ inch standoff for flush mount
- Easy to use – simply drill (unlimited!) holes in the fixturing material and drop the clamps in for added strength and flexibility in your custom jigs/fixtures. MagJigs come fitted with screw holes so you can secure the jig in the fixture.
- Not limited by the mitre slot or table edge.
- Recommended at least 2 MagJigs per fixture to minimise slippage and avoid pivot.
Other Available sizes:
- MagJig 60 keychain – product #8100514
- MagJig 60 – product #8100818
- MagJig 95 – product #8110004
- MagJig 150 – product #8110005
- MagJig 235 – product #8100377
