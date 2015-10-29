Search
Home > Mining > Minerals Processing Equipment > Magnet Sales Australia > Magswitch MagJig – The ultimate workholding clamp!

Magswitch MagJig – The ultimate workholding clamp!

by Magnet Sales Australia
Visit Website
logo
02 4272 8180

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Magswitch MagJig – The ultimate workholding clamp!

  • Ideal for downward table top pressure clamping, but also perfect for creating fences, assembly jigs, cutting fixtures, blade guards, work supports or anything that makes your work faster, safer & easier!
  • Features high speed strength and precision set up anywhere on a steel or cast iron table or fence.
  • Come with a ¾ inch standoff for flush mount
  • Easy to use – simply drill (unlimited!) holes in the fixturing material and drop the clamps in for added strength and flexibility in your custom jigs/fixtures. MagJigs come fitted with screw holes so you can secure the jig in the fixture.
  • Not limited by the mitre slot or table edge.
  • Recommended at least 2 MagJigs per fixture to minimise slippage and avoid pivot.

Other Available sizes:

  • MagJig 60 keychain – product #8100514
  • MagJig 60 – product #8100818
  • MagJig 95 – product #8110004
  • MagJig 150 – product #8110005
  • MagJig 235 – product #8100377

For more information & ordering click here

Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details

Related Magnet Sales Australia News

Supplier news
MSA unveils Mini angles workholding magnets
29/10/15 - Magswitch Mini angles from Magnet Sales Australia are workholding magnets designed to offer more angles in one product than any other magnetic angles.
Supplier news
MSA releases mini multi angle workholding tools
30/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia presents the Magswitch Mini Multi Angle On/Off workholding tools designed to turn on and off with a simple turn of a knob.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales Australia releases new ground clamp
16/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia introduces the new Magswitch switchable magnetic ground/earth clamp designed to turn on and off with a simple turn of a knob.
Supplier news
MSA releases switchable magnetic welder’s products
04/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia announces the availability of the switchable magnetic Magswitch welder’s products.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales releases Easy Mag magnets to aid welding
14/11/14 - Magnet Sales Australia presents Easy Mag magnetic squares offering a safe way to clamp pieces of steel at 90° or 45° angles during welding operations.
View all Magnet Sales Australia news

Contact Magnet Sales Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527

Contact Magnet Sales Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Jigs | Automated Welding | Welding Accessories | Welding Fabrication | Welding Fabrication Services | Welding Tools