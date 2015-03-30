Search

Magswitch MagDrill Disrupter 30 – Winner of the Pro Tool Innovation Awards!

by Magnet Sales Australia
The next evolution in magnetic drilling!

The award winning MagDrill Disrupter 30 provides superior magnetic performance on a wide range of steel – now available from Magnet Sales Australia!

  • Safer - magnets require no electric power and will not release in the event of a power failure
  • Lighter - weighs less than 11.5 kg (25 lbs)
  • Stronger - the superior magnetic performance maintains strong grip on thin steel
  • Easier to use - automatically conform to any pipe 3" or larger in diameter
  • Efficient - one tool for flat or round surfaces – save time & money
  • Powerful - 8.2 amp motor
  • Cuts holes up to 1-3/16" diameter, up to 2" depth.

For more information & to purchase online:

Please visit https://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/products/magswitch/drilling/magdrill-disrupter-30

Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details

image
