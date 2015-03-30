Magswitch MagDrill Disrupter 30 – Winner of the Pro Tool Innovation Awards!
The next evolution in magnetic drilling!
The award winning MagDrill Disrupter 30 provides superior magnetic performance on a wide range of steel – now available from Magnet Sales Australia!
- Safer - magnets require no electric power and will not release in the event of a power failure
- Lighter - weighs less than 11.5 kg (25 lbs)
- Stronger - the superior magnetic performance maintains strong grip on thin steel
- Easier to use - automatically conform to any pipe 3" or larger in diameter
- Efficient - one tool for flat or round surfaces – save time & money
- Powerful - 8.2 amp motor
- Cuts holes up to 1-3/16" diameter, up to 2" depth.
For more information & to purchase online:
Please visit https://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/products/magswitch/drilling/magdrill-disrupter-30Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details
Contact Magnet Sales Australia
(Head office) Update these details
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527
Contact Magnet Sales Australia
