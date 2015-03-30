Magswitch MagDrill Disrupter 30 – Winner of the Pro Tool Innovation Awards!

The next evolution in magnetic drilling!

The award winning MagDrill Disrupter 30 provides superior magnetic performance on a wide range of steel – now available from Magnet Sales Australia!

Safer - magnets require no electric power and will not release in the event of a power failure

Lighter - weighs less than 11.5 kg (25 lbs)

Stronger - the superior magnetic performance maintains strong grip on thin steel

Easier to use - automatically conform to any pipe 3" or larger in diameter

Efficient - one tool for flat or round surfaces – save time & money

Powerful - 8.2 amp motor

- 8.2 amp motor Cuts holes up to 1-3/16" diameter, up to 2" depth.

