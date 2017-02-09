Magswitch Heavy Sheet Leveler – A new tool to solve your old issues!
NEW tool! Adding extra safety & convenience to your workshop!
- A new tool to solve your old issues!
- Generic levelling accessory, designed to help in shipbuilding and heavy fabrication. It saves time and extra material needed (compared to older systems).
- Designed to fit any of the deep field 70 mm lifters from Magswitch.
- Remove high/low during plate fit-up
- Levels up to 2" thick plate
- Easy-carry handle
For More Information & ordering click hereMagnet Sales Australia information and contact details
Related Magnet Sales Australia News
Supplier news
09/02/17 - Magnet Sales Australia supplied several Cable-Mate devices to the John Hunter Hospital to keep heavy cables out of the way in the operation theatre.
Supplier news
22/10/15 - Magnet Sales Australia announces the launch of new valve box lifters combining convenience and safety advantages.
Supplier news
27/11/14 - Magnet Sales Australia announces the launch of a new range of valve box lifters featuring a revolutionary switchable magnetic technology.
Supplier news
06/03/12 - The Cable-Buddy magnetic safety tidy available from Magnet Sales Australia is designed as a simple and efficient storage solution for leads, cables and hoses in any industrial work environment.
Supplier news
05/03/12 - The Cable-Mate magnetic safety tidy available from Magnet Sales Australia is being successfully used as a magnetic cable storage solution throughout Australian industry.
Contact Magnet Sales Australia
(Head office) Update these details
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527
Contact Magnet Sales Australia
Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.