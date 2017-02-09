Search
Magswitch Heavy Sheet Leveler – A new tool to solve your old issues!

by Magnet Sales Australia
NEW tool! Adding extra safety & convenience to your workshop!

  • A new tool to solve your old issues!
  • Generic levelling accessory, designed to help in shipbuilding and heavy fabrication. It saves time and extra material needed (compared to older systems).
  • Designed to fit any of the deep field 70 mm lifters from Magswitch.
  • Remove high/low during plate fit-up
  • Levels up to 2" thick plate
  • Easy-carry handle

Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details

