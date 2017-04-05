Search
Home > Materials Handling and Access Equipment > Lifts and Lifting Equipment > Magnet Sales Australia > Magswitch Hand Lifter 60-M – For all small steel handling needs!

Magswitch Hand Lifter 60-M – For all small steel handling needs!

by Magnet Sales Australia
02 4272 8180

NEW Product! Add safety & convenience to every workstation!

- Simple 180 degree turn of a knob to turn the magnet ON/OFF for fast and efficient steel transport

- Pivot handle allows use as a hand lifter or sheet dragger

- Ideal for small steel handling, dragging sheets, picking, placing & pulling parts out of burn table or handling scrap.

- One-handed operation for harder to reach parts

- No more picking up sharp or hot steel with your hands

Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details

16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527

