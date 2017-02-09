Magswitch; Hand lift 60-M, Product # 8100359
NEW Product! Add safety & convenience to every workstation!
- Simple 180 degree turn of a knob to turn the magnet ON/OFF for fast and efficient steel transport
- Pivot handle allows use as a hand lifter or sheet dragger
- Ideal for small steel handling, dragging sheets, picking, placing & pulling parts out of burn table or handling scrap.
- One-handed operation for harder to reach parts
- No more picking up sharp or hot steel with your hands
For More Information & to purchase online click here
