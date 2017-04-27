Search
Home > Materials Handling and Access Equipment > Lifts and Lifting Equipment > Magnet Sales Australia > Magswitch E50-900/600CE with remote control – World’s 1st cordless electric heavy lifter!

Magswitch E50-900/600CE with remote control – World’s 1st cordless electric heavy lifter!

by Magnet Sales Australia
Visit Website
logo
02 4272 8180

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Magswitch E50-900/600CE with remote control is 

  • Perfect for small materials and light to medium lifting.
  • With full field saturation, hold force at 12.7 mm (0.5 inch), these lifters are ideal for thinner steel, but hold thick steel just as well.
  • Custom designed pole shoes are available for MLAY600x2 and MLAY600x4.

Features & benefits:

  • Pivoting Hook allows lift from horizontal to vertical
  • Pole Shoes – replaceable for long life, or make custom shoes match to target
  • Superior performance in the presence of air gaps such as rust, paint, and uneven surfaces.
  • Holds flat and round non-flexing material

Productivity Advantage:

  • Better performance on thin steel allows Magswitch to fit the job with a lighter magnet and usually at a better price.

Safety Advantage:

  • Lightweight, Better hold on thin material and in presence of air gaps.
  • Each feature a locking on/off handle to ensure release of load is only intentional.

For more information:

Please visithttps://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/magswitch-e50-900-660ce-w-remote-control

Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details

Related Magnet Sales Australia News

Supplier news
Magnet Sales Australia returns to National Manufacturing Week
27/04/17 - Magnet Sales Australia will once again be showcasing the latest technologies at the National Manufacturing Week 2017 in Melbourne opening on 9 May.
Supplier news
MSA lifting magnet eliminates WHS risks for large Sydney bakery
05/04/17 - A leading Sydney-based bakery contacted Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) for a solution to resolve lifting problems in their maintenance workshop.
Supplier news
MSA releases high grade electro lifting magnets
26/10/15 - Electromagnetic lifting magnets from Magnet Sales Australia are designed to lift and transfer heavy iron scrap in scrapyards and ports or process plants.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales releasing electromagnetic lifting magnets
03/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia presents electromagnetic lifting magnets designed to handle steel sections and scrap steel product.
Supplier news
High grade aluminium free magnetic lifting designed for mine use
05/09/13 - Magnet Sales Australia offers the Pro-Lift range of high grade lifting magnets free of aluminium, allowing their use in mining applications, both above and underground.
View all Magnet Sales Australia news

Contact Magnet Sales Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527

Contact Magnet Sales Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Remote Control | Heavy Lifters | Heavy Lifting Equipment | Heavy Lifting Solutions | Lifting Magnets | Ship Building | Steel Fabrication | Steel Fabrication Equipment | Steel Fabrication Software