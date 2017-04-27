Magswitch E50-900/600CE with remote control – World’s 1st cordless electric heavy lifter!
Magswitch E50-900/600CE with remote control is
- Perfect for small materials and light to medium lifting.
- With full field saturation, hold force at 12.7 mm (0.5 inch), these lifters are ideal for thinner steel, but hold thick steel just as well.
- Custom designed pole shoes are available for MLAY600x2 and MLAY600x4.
Features & benefits:
- Pivoting Hook allows lift from horizontal to vertical
- Pole Shoes – replaceable for long life, or make custom shoes match to target
- Superior performance in the presence of air gaps such as rust, paint, and uneven surfaces.
- Holds flat and round non-flexing material
Productivity Advantage:
- Better performance on thin steel allows Magswitch to fit the job with a lighter magnet and usually at a better price.
Safety Advantage:
- Lightweight, Better hold on thin material and in presence of air gaps.
- Each feature a locking on/off handle to ensure release of load is only intentional.
For more information:
Please visit https://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/magswitch-e50-900-660ce-w-remote-control
