Magswitch Boomerangle – Achieve unlimited angles for efficient welding!
Incredible power & precision control
- Offering virtually unlimited angles with a rotating MagSquare at the end of each axis
- Fixed 90° angle on the inside & outside, or adjust to any angle in between
- A super strong hold allows the tool to be used in larger and heavier steel
- Adjustable – easy to use
For More Information & to purchase online:
Please visit: https://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/products/magswitch/angle-tools/magswitch-boomerangle-400Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details
