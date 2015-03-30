Search

Magswitch Boomerangle – Achieve unlimited angles for efficient welding!

by Magnet Sales Australia
Incredible power & precision control

  • Offering virtually unlimited angles with a rotating MagSquare at the end of each axis
  • Fixed 90° angle on the inside & outside, or adjust to any angle in between
  • A super strong hold allows the tool to be used in larger and heavier steel
  • Adjustable – easy to use

For More Information & to purchase online:

Please visit: https://www.magnetsalesaust.com.au/products/magswitch/angle-tools/magswitch-boomerangle-400

Related Magnet Sales Australia News

Supplier news
MSA releases mini multi angle workholding tools
30/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia presents the Magswitch Mini Multi Angle On/Off workholding tools designed to turn on and off with a simple turn of a knob.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales Australia releases new ground clamp
16/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia introduces the new Magswitch switchable magnetic ground/earth clamp designed to turn on and off with a simple turn of a knob.
Supplier news
Cable-mate magnetic cable storage solution from Magnet Sales Australia
08/05/09 - Magnet Sales Australia have succeeded with the launch of the cable-mate magnetic cable storage solution into the market place.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales Australia launches Magnetic Squares
04/10/07 - Magnet Sales Australia has launched its Easy Mag Magnetic Square which can be switched on or off with no power required.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales Australia unveils Powerful Magnetic Clamps
18/09/07 - Magnet Sales Australia has launched the Easy Mag Magnetic Clamps which can be switched on or off with no power required.
