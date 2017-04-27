Magnet Sales Australia returns to National Manufacturing Week

I would like to enquire about Magnet Sales Australia

Experience first-hand, a whole range of magnetic tools designed to increase productivity and safety

Magnet Sales Australia will once again be showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in magnetic tools at the National Manufacturing Week 2017 in Melbourne opening on 9 May.

Visitors from the manufacturing and engineering industries can visit the MSA Stand #1836 at the NMW 2017 and experience first-hand, a whole range of magnetic tools designed to increase productivity and safety.

Products on display at the MSA stand include the revolutionary Magswitch welding and fabrication range, designed for steel fabrication workshops to increase efficiency, speed and safety in setup, work holding, welding and lifting applications across all day-to-day operations.

The MSA display will also include cable safety products, lifting magnets, magnetic super sweepers, rare-earth pot magnets, and a virtual over-belt separator example. A highlight of MSA’s showcase at the NMW will be the award-winning MagDrill Disrupter 30 featuring a powerful pivoting base that allows for a superior stable drilling performance on a wide range of steel products.

MSA is also offering a 15% discount on all orders placed at the show and will have a wide variety of stock on hand, or in their warehouse ready for dispatch.

The National Manufacturing Week will be held from 9 May until 12 May at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

