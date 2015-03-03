Search
Magnatreve® Magnetic Medical Broom

by Magnet Sales Australia
02 4272 8180

Offering a simple way to promote safety & infection control in the operating room!

Features:


  • The safest way to retrieve contaminated needles & blades.
  • Sizes range from 8” to 35” handles.
  • Hand-free collection of needles & other metal objects.
  • No wheels to fall off, & no moving parts to break
  • Units come with forceps to safely remove sharps from magnetic heads 

