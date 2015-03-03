Magnatreve® Magnetic Medical Broom
Offering a simple way to promote safety & infection control in the operating room!
Features:
- The safest way to retrieve contaminated needles & blades.
- Sizes range from 8” to 35” handles.
- Hand-free collection of needles & other metal objects.
- No wheels to fall off, & no moving parts to break
- Units come with forceps to safely remove sharps from magnetic heads
To Purchase / More Information, click hereMagnet Sales Australia information and contact details
Related Magnet Sales Australia News
Supplier news
03/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia presents electromagnetic lifting magnets designed to handle steel sections and scrap steel product.
Supplier news
13/02/15 - Magnetic sweeper brooms available from Magnet Sales Australia are designed to efficiently remove metal pieces off factory and warehouse floors.
Supplier news
21/08/13 - Magnet Sales Australia supplied a permanent self-cleaning over-belt magnet to an Albion Park NSW-based quarry to minimise damage to downstream equipment.
Supplier news
14/01/11 - Magnet Sales Australia offers the Super Sweeper magnetic sweeper brooms designed to remove metal pieces off factory and warehouse floors.
Supplier news
13/10/10 - Magnet Sales Australia supplies a comprehensive range of magnet solutions for manufacturing applications.
Contact Magnet Sales Australia
(Head office) Update these details
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527
Contact Magnet Sales Australia
Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.