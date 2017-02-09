Cable support solution keeps operation theatres safe

Magnet Sales Australia supplied several Cable-Mate devices to the John Hunter Hospital to keep heavy cables out of the way in the operation theatre.

OSHA reports that most general industry incidents involve slips, trips and falls, causing 15% of all accidental deaths – a number second only to motor vehicles as a cause of fatalities. Large and heavy-weighted cables, cords and hoses have become a major OH&S concern in many surgical and medical rooms for causing workplace injuries.

Graham Cutler, the Nurse Unit Manager of John Hunter Hospital explained that he came across the cable support system while looking for a solution that could hold onto cables and power leads in the operation theatres at the medical facility. Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) sold a number of Cable-Mate magnetic cable holders to the hospital, where they were attached to laparoscopic towers, instrument carts and trolleys to hold cables and power leads securely and prevent tripping incidents.

Cutler says the MSA Cable-Mate is well suited to the healthcare environment as it can be placed on most laparoscopic towers and cleaned to meet infection control guidelines. The Cable-Mate offers a proven solution to help create a safer workplace with its ability to store and handle electrical cables, leads, hoses and wires securely.

Cutler also has a word of appreciation for Magnet Sales Australia’s level of customer service, especially for responding quickly and efficiently.

The patented Cable-Mate system is available in Australia, New Zealand and North America.