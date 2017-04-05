Search
Home > Materials Handling and Access Equipment > Lifts and Lifting Equipment > Magnet Sales Australia > AGRIMAG™ Liquid Line Magnets

AGRIMAG™ Liquid Line Magnets

by Magnet Sales Australia
Visit Website
logo
02 4272 8180

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Ideal for protecting pumps and other expensive equipment from damage caused by metal pieces in your liquid lines. With a maze of high strength bars positioned in the liquid flow, foreign metal pieces have a hard job getting past!

Pricing for these products is P.O.A. Please contact us with information of your application to receive a no-cost, no-obligation quote.

For More Information, please visit us


Magnet Sales Australia information and contact details

Related Magnet Sales Australia News

Supplier news
MSA lifting magnet eliminates WHS risks for large Sydney bakery
05/04/17 - A leading Sydney-based bakery contacted Magnet Sales Australia (MSA) for a solution to resolve lifting problems in their maintenance workshop.
Supplier news
MSA releases high grade electro lifting magnets
26/10/15 - Electromagnetic lifting magnets from Magnet Sales Australia are designed to lift and transfer heavy iron scrap in scrapyards and ports or process plants.
Supplier news
Magnet Sales releasing electromagnetic lifting magnets
03/03/15 - Magnet Sales Australia presents electromagnetic lifting magnets designed to handle steel sections and scrap steel product.
Supplier news
High grade aluminium free magnetic lifting designed for mine use
05/09/13 - Magnet Sales Australia offers the Pro-Lift range of high grade lifting magnets free of aluminium, allowing their use in mining applications, both above and underground.
Supplier news
Pro-Lift range of lifting magnets from Magnet Sales Australia
17/12/12 - The Pro-Lift range of lifting magnets available from Magnet Sales Australia is rapidly replacing the conventional methods used to lift heavy steel sections.
View all Magnet Sales Australia news

Contact Magnet Sales Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
16 Prince of Wales Avenue
Unanderra
N.S.W. 2526
Tel: 02 4272 8180
Fax: 02 4272 5527

Contact Magnet Sales Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Ferrite Magnets | Contamination Control | Contamination Prevention | Custom Magnets | Heavy Duty | Lift Magnets | Lifting Magnets | Liquid Pipeline Magnets | Magnet Lifters | Magnetic Chucks | Metal Panels | Separation Technology