Video: Get your application up and running with LINAK’s Plug & Play solutions

I would like to enquire about LINAK Australia

Plug & Play solutions from LINAK Australia are helping industries stay competitive by getting their applications up and running in no time.

In a fast moving competitive world, it’s important to get machines operational quickly without long installation procedures and the resulting expensive downtime.

LINAK’s Plug & Play solutions for machines enable easy setup to fit the client’s exact needs. By building the controller into the actuator, LINAK is able to simplify setup and get the operation off the ground in no time.

Watch this short animation film to learn the simple truth behind actuator solutions with integrated controllers.