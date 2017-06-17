Search
Home > TECHLINE actuator systems easily integrated with balers for better control
Related Supplier News
LINAK’s IC parallel actuator solution
LINAK’s IC parallel actuator solution
LINAK Australia presents an IC parallel actuator solution that allows the user to drive up to eight actuators in parallel with precise movement.
IC Basic plug and play actuator solution
IC Basic plug and play actuator ...
The IC Basic from LINAK Australia is a straightforward actuator solution that comes pre-configured to meet the application’s exact requirements.
IECEx and ATEX approved actuators for safe and accurate grain handling
IECEx and ATEX approved actuators ...
LINAK Australia introduces a range of actuator solutions approved to IECEx and ATEX standards for safe and accurate grain handling applications.

TECHLINE actuator systems easily integrated with balers for better control

By LINAK Australia 17 June 2017
Supplier News
article image LINAK actuators provide a very precise positioning and feedback system for balers
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

TECHLINE actuator systems from actuation solutions specialist LINAK Australia can be easily integrated with the control system of balers. Both standard actuators as well as more advanced IC actuators can be used in this application.

Using a LINAK actuator solution (standard, IC and CANBUS) for balers provides the required control and feedback well into the future. LINAK actuators provide a very precise positioning and feedback system resulting in high control of the net braking force. Precise tightening of the net ensures high bale density and quality, and precise control of the knife ensures efficient net cutting.

Typical actuators from LINAK used in balers include the LA12, LA14 and LA36, which can help automate the belt tensioner for controlling the tension of the belt; knives to cut the net or wire; pick up up/down control; and brake for controlling the tension of the wrapping net.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Actuator Actuator Systems Balers Actuators And Positioners