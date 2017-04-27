Search
Home > Plug & play actuator monitoring with IC and BUS communication
Plug & play actuator monitoring with IC and BUS communication

By LINAK Australia 27 April 2017
Supplier News
article image LINAK offers greater possibilities with IC and BUS communication
Actuator solutions with integrated controller from LINAK Australia enable industrial users to cut down on the maintenance and downtime of their movement solution. LINAK’s actuators with integrated controllers allow for easy control and precise positioning.

LINAK offers greater possibilities with IC and BUS communication. Users can plug and play their way to monitoring their actuators.

Always remain a step ahead with complete control and thorough monitoring. Learn how easy and clever it is in this short animation.

