New SAE J1939 CAN bus control with IC for LA36 actuators

By LINAK Australia 06 June 2017
Supplier News
article image SAE J1939 CAN bus control
logo

image
LINAK Australia has introduced the new SAE J1939 CAN bus control for LA36 actuators as an all-in-one package solution. With this well-known bus standard, the user doesn’t need to customise electronics to use linear actuator movement in their CAN bus system.

Actuators with built-in CAN bus control offer simple installation and can adjust to fit a wide range of heavy-duty machinery in agriculture and construction. Control systems and actuators with CAN bus can also easily communicate directly to each other with increased connectivity and live data.

The SAE J1939 CAN bus control also allows users to check the position of actuators, monitor their diagnostic feedback such as voltage, temperature and other conditions, and coordinate the movement of several actuators in the system.

A LINAK actuator with CAN bus control allows uncomplicated integration with machines thanks to its simple wiring. It also provides high control with live data, and increased flexibility for adapting the same actuator to fit various types of applications.

CAN bus is available as a new bus option of the LA36 Integrated Controller (IC) platform.

