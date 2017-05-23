Making Techline products even better

Actuation solutions specialist LINAK has invested in new advanced tools to meet the higher performance requirements sought by users in Techline products.

Techline products in recent years have been focussed on the agricultural and construction industries and LINAK is recognised as the right alternative to current hydraulic solutions. Customers in these segments are now increasingly demanding new features as well as more durability.

New features introduced in Techline products as a result of close customer collaboration include the LINbus proportional control interface and the ability to run at very low and high temperatures. There are also significantly increased demands on the electronics with regard to EMC, load pulses etc.

Vibration resistance is the current challenge for LINAK with the new requirements being approximately five times greater than the vibration test passed previously.

To test the performance of their products against higher requirements, LINAK has invested in calculation and simulation tools where the various stress loads can be simulated on the product to find the weakest areas.

LINAK will continue to invest in new equipment to meet higher test requirements and make better products.