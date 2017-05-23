Search
Home > Making Techline products even better
Related Supplier News
LINAK’s IC parallel actuator solution
LINAK’s IC parallel actuator solution
LINAK Australia presents an IC parallel actuator solution that allows the user to drive up to eight actuators in parallel with precise movement.
IC Advanced customisable actuator solutions
IC Advanced customisable actuator ...
Techline actuators from LINAK Australia with the IC Advanced option help users tailor the perfect movement solution for their specific application.
Video: Get your application up and running with LINAK’s Plug & Play solutions
Video: Get your application up and ...
Plug & Play solutions from LINAK Australia are helping industries stay competitive by getting their applications up and running in no time.

Making Techline products even better

By LINAK Australia 23 May 2017
Supplier News
article image The new shaking tester
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Actuation solutions specialist LINAK has invested in new advanced tools to meet the higher performance requirements sought by users in Techline products.

Techline products in recent years have been focussed on the agricultural and construction industries and LINAK is recognised as the right alternative to current hydraulic solutions. Customers in these segments are now increasingly demanding new features as well as more durability.

New features introduced in Techline products as a result of close customer collaboration include the LINbus proportional control interface and the ability to run at very low and high temperatures. There are also significantly increased demands on the electronics with regard to EMC, load pulses etc.

Vibration resistance is the current challenge for LINAK with the new requirements being approximately five times greater than the vibration test passed previously.

To test the performance of their products against higher requirements, LINAK has invested in calculation and simulation tools where the various stress loads can be simulated on the product to find the weakest areas.

LINAK will continue to invest in new equipment to meet higher test requirements and make better products.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Actuation Solutions Testing Vibration Resistant