LINAK’s IC parallel actuator solution

I would like to enquire about LINAK Australia

Regardless of any variations in load, the actuators stay precisely aligned when moving

LINAK Australia presents an IC parallel actuator solution that allows the user to drive up to eight actuators in parallel with precise movement without having to worry about complex cabling or control boxes. Regardless of any variations in load, the actuators stay precisely aligned when moving.

A BusLink configuration tool can be used to adjust speed, stroke, current cut-off limits in both directions, and end of stroke signals on all actuators.

Actuator solutions with integrated controllers (IC) help users maintain a competitive edge in their application. In addition to simplifying installation and control, these actuators offer multiple options for customisation.

IC is the range of integrated control options for Techline actuators, enabling easy maintenance, control and installation, and offering a wide range of customisable settings and feedback that will help tailor the movement solution to the user’s specific application.

LINAK specialises in providing innovative actuation solutions designed to improve people’s quality of life and working environment.