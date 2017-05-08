Search
Techline actuators from LINAK Australia with the IC Advanced option help users tailor the perfect movement solution for their specific application.
The IC Basic from LINAK Australia is a straightforward actuator solution that comes pre-configured to meet the application’s exact requirements.
LINAK’s actuators with integrated controllers allow for easy control and precise positioning.

LINAK’s IC parallel actuator solution

By LINAK Australia 08 May 2017
article image Regardless of any variations in load, the actuators stay precisely aligned when moving
LINAK Australia presents an IC parallel actuator solution that allows the user to drive up to eight actuators in parallel with precise movement without having to worry about complex cabling or control boxes. Regardless of any variations in load, the actuators stay precisely aligned when moving.

A BusLink configuration tool can be used to adjust speed, stroke, current cut-off limits in both directions, and end of stroke signals on all actuators.

Actuator solutions with integrated controllers (IC) help users maintain a competitive edge in their application. In addition to simplifying installation and control, these actuators offer multiple options for customisation.

IC is the range of integrated control options for Techline actuators, enabling easy maintenance, control and installation, and offering a wide range of customisable settings and feedback that will help tailor the movement solution to the user’s specific application.

LINAK specialises in providing innovative actuation solutions designed to improve people’s quality of life and working environment.

