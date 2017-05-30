LINAK electric actuators for Chicago wastewater treatment upgrade

Several Danish companies are taking part in a ground-breaking upgrade of a wastewater treatment facility in Chicago, USA. A major upgrade of the Glenbard Wastewater Facility in the city of Chicago will commence soon with LINAK contributing their world-class electric actuator technology to allow enhanced automation and control over valves.

Initiated by the Water Technology Alliance (WTA) in Chicago, the project aims to lead a transformation in wastewater management all over the USA, ensuring excess water and wastewater are handled in more effective and sustainable ways.

Peter Vestergaard, Business Development Manager at LINAK says the project is a great opportunity for the company to prove the robustness of their actuation solutions to the world.

Designed for durable performance, especially in harsh outdoor environments, LINAK actuators will support the efforts of AVK, the Danish producer of valves engaged to provide knife gate valves for the upgraded Chicago plant. Vestergaard explains that their actuators have already proven their worth in harsh environments many times.

LINAK actuators are able to deliver exact position feedback and can be easily integrated with overall control systems, making them perfect for modern water handling. LINAK actuation solutions are already operating in flagship treatment plants in Denmark.

When completed in 2019, the Glenbard Wastewater Facility will demonstrate how innovative Danish technologies can provide more effective and sustainable water treatment.

In Denmark, wastewater treatment plants filter nitrogen and phosphorus, thereby leaving the water and the environment cleaner. Energy-efficiency is optimised so the most modern facilities produce 50 per cent more energy than they consume. LINAK powered AVK valve solutions help achieve this by reducing operating power from 220V to 24V.

The Danish Trade Council and the Danish Ministry of Environment support the Glenbard Wastewater Facility project, paying 10 per cent of the development costs. The consortium of Danish companies also involved in the project includes Danfoss, Grundfos, AVK, Landia, Nissen Energiteknik and DHI Group.