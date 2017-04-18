IECEx and ATEX approved actuators for safe and accurate grain handling

I would like to enquire about LINAK Australia

LINAK Australia introduces a range of actuator solutions approved to IECEx and ATEX standards for safe and accurate grain handling applications. The IECEx and ATEX approved actuators increase safety and profitability in production.

Typical grain handling facilities face a number of challenges including lack of blending control and accuracy from the manual operation; tough working conditions; and use of manual labour in dust explosive areas compromising employee safety.

Though electric automation may address these challenges, it could also present a risk with ignition causing the fine grain dust to explode.

LINAK’s actuator solutions are approved for use in dust explosive atmospheres. The actuators LA36, LA25 and LA14 are now approved according to IECEx and ATEX standards, providing grain handling facilities a unique opportunity to automate a wide range of applications.

With LINAK’s actuators, grain handling facilities can: ensure better blending with high accuracy for profitable production; have better control of applications with feedback features for increased awareness and effectiveness; introduce better working conditions by replacing hard manual labour with automatic solutions; and offer the assurance of increased safety with reduced risk of dust explosions, entrapment and suffocation from engulfment.

Combined with easy installation, zero maintenance and high reliability, LINAK solutions for grain handling automation mean shorter payback time for an investment.