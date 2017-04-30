IC Basic plug and play actuator solution

I would like to enquire about LINAK Australia

The IC Basic from LINAK Australia is a straightforward actuator solution that comes pre-configured to meet the application’s exact requirements.

Designed for fast and problem-free installation in a plug-and-play format, the IC Basic is part of a range of integrated control options for TECHLINE actuators. These IC options deliver multiple benefits from easy maintenance, control and installation, to a wide range of customisable settings and feedback that will help tailor the movement solution to the specific application.

Actuator solutions with integrated controllers (IC) equip users with the means to keep a competitive edge for their application. In addition to simple installation and control, these solutions deliver customisation flexibility with a range of options.

IC Basic allows customisation of the actuator’s stroke, speed, current limit and feedback among others.