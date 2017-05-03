IC Advanced customisable actuator solutions

I would like to enquire about LINAK Australia

Techline actuators from LINAK Australia with the IC Advanced option help users tailor the perfect movement solution for their specific application.

With the user-friendly BusLink configuration tool, one can easily customise the movement and feedback output of the actuator. The customisable actuation solution allows the user to adjust everything from speed, stroke, current cut-off limits, and end of stroke signals to feedbacks, to meet their specific requirements.

The customisable IC Advanced actuation solution is part of the LINAK actuator range with integrated controllers that helps industries enhance their competitive edge in a fast moving world.

LINAK actuators with integrated controllers ensure cost-effective performance with less downtime and maintenance, faster set-up, clever control and more accuracy. Installation and control are simplified and the options for customisation are many.