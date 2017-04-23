Fight sedentary behaviour with a sit stand desk

Sitting all day is not good for the body

Regular exercise cannot undo the damaging effects of sedentary behaviour, says LINAK Australia .

Many people who spend their workdays sitting at their desks try to get regular exercise outside of work to compensate for it. However, research shows that this is not enough as sedentary behaviour is independent of physical activity. In other words, one can jog for 30 to 60 minutes, but the exercise cannot undo the impact of the hours spent in a sitting position.

This animation ‘Let’s move’ underlines the importance of sitting less during the day. Sitting all day is not good for the body, and is the trigger for many lifestyle diseases. That’s why it’s important to change working positions during the day. One way to do this is with a sit-stand desk.

