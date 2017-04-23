Search
Home > Fight sedentary behaviour with a sit stand desk
Related Supplier News
DEUTZ-FAHR tractor hood now opening with LINAK LA36 actuator
DEUTZ-FAHR tractor hood now opening ...
LA36 actuators from LINAK have been integrated into the new DEUTZ-FAHR tractor hoods to assist with opening and closing.
LINAK moves the kitchen
LINAK moves the kitchen
Originally published in the German magazine Küchenplaner, this four page article gives insights about the mechanisms in the kitchen industry.

Fight sedentary behaviour with a sit stand desk

By LINAK Australia 23 April 2017
Supplier News
article image Sitting all day is not good for the body
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Regular exercise cannot undo the damaging effects of sedentary behaviour, says LINAK Australia .

Many people who spend their workdays sitting at their desks try to get regular exercise outside of work to compensate for it. However, research shows that this is not enough as sedentary behaviour is independent of physical activity. In other words, one can jog for 30 to 60 minutes, but the exercise cannot undo the impact of the hours spent in a sitting position.

This animation ‘Let’s move’ underlines the importance of sitting less during the day. Sitting all day is not good for the body, and is the trigger for many lifestyle diseases. That’s why it’s important to change working positions during the day. One way to do this is with a sit-stand desk.

Read more about ergonomics and sit stand desks on http://www.movingdesks.com.

For further information, please contact your local LINAK subsidiary or distributor.

LINAK is a world-leading provider of innovative actuation solutions designed to improve people’s quality of life and working environment.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Actuation Solutions Sit Stand Desks