DEUTZ-FAHR tractor hood now opening with LINAK LA36 actuator

LA36 actuators from LINAK have been integrated into the new DEUTZ-FAHR tractor hoods to assist with opening and closing. This sophisticated solution from LINAK ensures DEUTZ-FAHR tractor series 9 no longer opens and closes on gas springs.

Instead of employing a simple tilt mechanism and gas springs, DEUTZ-FAHR engineers developed kinematics as an alternative, which does not tilt the 150-kilogram hood, but raises and lowers it parallel to the vehicle. The kinematics is driven by the LA36 actuator from LINAK.

One of the most powerful among all LINAK actuators, the LA36 is designed to operate under tough and harsh conditions. The die-cast aluminium housing and high-quality components guarantee a high protection class. The electric actuator allows up to one ton to be moved, and the stroke length can vary in a 100-999mm range.

In the tractor application, the kinematics was directly above the engine and the exhaust heat of the engine was exposed, making the LA36 the perfect choice.

Farmers testing the new tractor were impressed with the sophisticated solution for opening the hood. Thanks to the electric hood adjustment, all areas in the engine compartment are easily accessible, simplifying maintenance.

Key advantages of the LINAK LA36 electric actuators also include ability to withstand cold, heat, high temperature fluctuations or splashes without affecting operation; resistance to chemicals; and protection class IP69K achieved in static state, and IP66 in operation.

