Thermocouple Connectors

by Labfacility
  • International Thermocouple Colour Codes for Connector Bodies

We are Europe's largest manufacturer of thermocouple connectors and accessories in IEC, ANSI and JIS colour codes. The full range of connectors are available from stock for immediate despatch.

IEC (European) Connectors

A comprehensive family of IEC colour coded miniature and standard connectors, accessories, panels, terminal and barrier blocks; all manufactured by Labfacility.

ANSI (USA) Connectors

A comprehensive family of ANSI colour coded miniature and standard connectors, accessories, panels, terminal and barrier blocks; all manufactured by Labfacility.

JIS (Japanese) Connectors

A comprehensive family of JIS colour coded miniature and standard connectors, accessories, panels, terminal and barrier blocks; all manufactured by Labfacility.

Thermocouple Connector Accessories

A large range of fittings, accessories and panels to meet the needs of any "temperature" interconnection applications.

Labfacility information and contact details

Contact Labfacility

Units 5 & 7 , Block K, Southern Cross industrial Estate
Shripney Road,
Bognor Regis,
West Sussex, UK PO22 9SE
Tel: +44 (0) 1243 871280 
Fax: +44(0) 1243 871281

