Labfacility offer a wide range of thermocouple, PRT and extension cable / wire in stock for immediate despatch. Thermocouple cables are available in IEC or ANSI colour codes. Insulation types include PFA, PTFE, PVC & Fibreglass.

IEC (European) Colour Coded Thermocouple Cable / Wire

A range of IEC colour coded thermocouple cables / wire to suit various applications. The range consists of the following: PVC, PFA, PTFE & Glassfibre insulated thermocouple cables. We also offer retractable curly leads and extension leads.

ANSI (USA) Colour Coded Cable / Wire

A range of ANSI colour coded cables / wire to suit various applications. The range consists of the following: PVC & Glassfibre insulated cables. We also offer retractable curly leads and extension leads.

JIS (Japanese) Colour Coded Cable / Wire

We offer retractable curly lead in JIS colour codes.

PRT Sensor Cable / Wire

A range of PRT sensor cable / wire to suit various applications. The range consists of the following: PVC, PFA, PTFE & silicone rubber insulated cables. We also offer retractable curly leads.

Former British Standards (BS) PTFE Cable / Wire

Conforms to the following former relevant standards: Conductors to BS4937 PT 20 Class 2, cable in accordance with EGT spec 64/07010027/2 Issue 1.

