We manufacture a wide range of temperature sensors to suit your application. A large range of Thermocouples in IEC or ANSI calibration, PRT's, Detectors, Environmental Sensors and Hand Held Sensors / Thermometers are available here.

Thermocouples IEC

Mineral Insulated or Fabricated thermocouples, as well as exposed junction thermocouples, in various sizes all in IEC colours.

Thermocouples ANSI

Mineral Insulated or Fabricated thermocouples, as well as exposed junction thermocouples, in various sizes all in ANSI colours.

Platinum Resistance Thermometers

A range of Fabricated or Specialist PRT’s to suit a wide range of applications.

Handheld Temperature Sensors

A selection of IEC, ANSI & JIS Hand Held Temperature Sensors to suit your specific application. Includes the Shark Tail range at a new lower price of only £9.99 each (ex VAT)!

RTD Detectors

A selection of Flat Film & Wire Wound RTD Detectors.

Environmental Sensors

Various Environmental Sensors including Room, Ceiling, Radiation and Contacting Temperature Sensor



iCelsius Probes

Temperature Probes designed with Apple iPhone / iPad using a free APP. Bluetooth Sensors also available for iOS and Android devices

Handheld Thermometers

Convenient great value hand held thermometers including the Superfast Thermapen and ThermoPop devices.

Custom Built Sensors

Labfacility are specialists in the design and manufacture of custom-built temperature sensors at our 12,000 square foot Yorkshire plant located in Dinnington.

