Sensor Fittings

Labfacility manufactures a wide range of components and fittings for sensor installation, in stock for immediate despatch. These include pot seals for mineral insulated thermocouples, bayonet caps and adaptors and many offer fittings for all installations

Compression Fittings

Compression fittings are used directly on probes to achieve the required insertion length in the process and to ensure the proper seating of probes into thermowells. Available in Brass or Stainless Steel.

Thermocouple Terminal Heads & Blocks

Terminal heads in cast aluminium, stainless steel or tough ABS plastic. Thermocouple and platinum resistance thermometer connection block

Olives

Stainless Steel and Brass Compression Fitting Olives. Available to suit probe diameters ranging from 1.0MM to 8.0MM

Locknuts

Stainless Steel and Brass Locknuts. Various Thread Types available for different applications.

Pot Seals

Pot Seals available in two types: Plain bodied potting seals to house the transition joints of sensor to extension leads. Threaded potting seals to house the transition joints of sensor to extension leads

Plugs & Nipples

A nipple has external threads at each end, for connecting two other fittings. A plug closes off the end of a pipe. Both available in stainless steel.

Reducer

A reducer allows for a change in size to meet specific requirements of the application.

Bayonet Caps

Bayonet caps provide a method of quick fitting into suitable adapters located in the process; this technique is widely used in plastics machinery.

Bayonet Adaptors

Bayonet adaptors (Stainless Steel) Bayonet adaptors in stainless steel, available in various lengths and thread sizes. Bayonet Adaptors (BNP Brass) Bayonet adaptors in BNP Brass, available in various lengths and thread sizes

Bayonet Fittings

Two types available, compression or grub screw

Flanges

Flanges can be used to secure the sensor assembly into the process.

Thermopockets

Thermopockets are tubular fittings used to protect temperature sensors installed in industrial processes. A thermopocket consists of a tube closed at one end and mounted in the process stream. Fabricated or solid drilled, Available in stainless Steel in various sizes.

