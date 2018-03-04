Switchboard, Switchgear and Enclosures

Kraus & Naimer has the solution for most switchboard, switchgear and enclosure requirements. We have a wide range of control and changeover switches, load break isolators, power switches, enclosures(plastic, metal & 316 stainless steel), buttons, lights and contactors (including thermal overloads).

Kraus & Naimer’s systems and switches meet the most stringent of international and Australian specifications and standards. Current models have been tested and meet MIL Standard shock and vibration requirements.

Kraus & Naimer switches are suitable for applications from PLC control circuits through to general control and instrumentation to power changeover, PV Solar Disconnectors, UPS bypass, motor control, power safety isolation and local control stations. Switches are available in standard or special configuration at short notice, with a number of options including contactors & overloads, pushbuttons, pilot lights, terminals, wiring and enclosures (plastic, metal & 316 stainless steel).

Kraus & Naimer switches are widely utilised in markets such as Infrastructure (Rail, Power, Water), Mining (Coal, Gold, Copper, Diamond), Food & Beverage Industry (Dairy, Sugar, Breweries), Clean Energy (PV Solar, Wind Farms, Ethanol), Marine (Domestic, Commercial & Navy) and the special lock market. They have also developed many industry specific solutions to meet their clients’ existing and emerging needs.

Renowned for product and service excellence, Kraus & Naimer (AUS) has been proudly serving Australian Industry since 1959. Kraus & Naimer in Australia are part of the industry leading global Kraus & Naimer Group, whose worldwide sales and manufacturing sites produce in excess of four million switches each year.



Kraus & Naimer (AUS) products are mostly Australian or New Zealand manufactured and assembled for the Australian market. This combines the benefit of local content and production, and facilitates the prompt supply of orders. Kraus & Naimer customers are supported by dedicated and professional staff in assembly, sales and service facilities across the nation.

Technical information and catalogues are available on request. For further information, please contact Kraus & Naimer on Free call 1800 567 948, salesaus@krausnaimer.com or visit their website at www.krausnaimer.com.au.