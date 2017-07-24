SPECIALISED SECURITY KEY SWITCHES

I would like to enquire about Kraus & Naimer

Examples of K&N Security Key Switch applications





Kraus & Naimer’s security key switches can be readily adapted to suit a variety of purposes and to meet specialised needs. Examples of K&N Security Key Switch applications include:

- Train rolling stock and rail line signalling

- Traffic control, motorway messaging and mobile trailer messaging

- Defence industry

- Residential building security, lift operation, roller shutters

- High security armoured vehicles

- Machinery interlocking devices

Kraus & Naimer’s range of specialised key switches can be adapted to suit a variety of locks including:

- Lockwood

- Bilock

- Fortress

- Assa Abloy

- Kaba