SPECIALISED SECURITY KEY SWITCHES

Examples of K&N Security Key Switch applications
Kraus & Naimer’s security key switches can be readily adapted to suit a variety of purposes and to meet specialised needs. Examples of K&N Security Key Switch applications include:
- Train rolling stock and rail line signalling
- Traffic control, motorway messaging and mobile trailer messaging
- Defence industry
- Residential building security, lift operation, roller shutters
- High security armoured vehicles
- Machinery interlocking devices
Kraus & Naimer’s range of specialised key switches can be adapted to suit a variety of locks including:
- Lockwood
- Bilock
- Fortress
- Assa Abloy
- Kaba