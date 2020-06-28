Search
Koolkuna Visible / Visual Contact Isolators from Kraus & Naimer

By Kraus & Naimer 28 June 2020
article image Slope Roof Enclosed Visual Isolator
Since 1907, Kraus & Naimer has led the way in switchgear quality and innovation through its worldwide network of factories and branches. Recognised as an industry leader in the international and Australian markets, Kraus and Naimer combines big business capability with small business ideals.

Driven to provide excellence in customer experience, Kraus and Naimer’s local branches listen and respond to their client’s unique needs. This has resulted in the release of the Koolkuna range of enclosed stainless steel safety isolators.

Our customers have told us that they want to have a clear view of the moving contact within the switch to give complete peace of mind about the status of the contact. Kraus & Naimer has an existing range of switches with visible contacts and a long-standing history of dependability, so it was simply a matter of developing a more suitable way of mounting the switch so the contacts could be viewed clearly.

The innovative addition of an extra door hinging from the side meant proven and certified interlocking mechanisms could be utilized, a simple and reliable solution. The inventive design combines established mechanisms with visible contacts.

With the Koolkuna range, you have the satisfaction that safety has been effectively achieved and reliability is 100% assured. And this is how our range got it’s unusual name. Koolkuna means ‘a place of safety’.

