Sydney training centre extends Konecranes’ commitment to service and quality

Konecranes has launched a new technician training centre in Sydney, extending the organisation’s commitment to crane service and quality.

Complementing their existing facility in Perth, the new Sydney training centre will provide Konecranes’ qualified technicians with industry-specific training on crane use, service, maintenance and inspections. Strongly focussed on efficiency, safety and operations, and standards compliance, the new centre covers technical, electrical, product-specific, maintenance, inverter and inspector training.

Mr Martin Davies, National Technical Training Manager, Konecranes, explains that their training centres refresh the knowledge acquired by their technicians at TAFE or college, and provide them with training specific to industrial applications, comprehensively preparing them for the real-world tasks they’ll be performing in their jobs.

Combining a mix of theoretical and practical components, the training programs are designed to equip the technicians with all the required skills to be OEM and Standards compliant. Konecranes sends just over 60 technicians through training each year; newly hired workers are paired with a qualified ‘buddy’ at the end of their training so that they always have someone they can seek guidance from and report back to, as they transition into their new role.

With the opening of the second training centre, Konecranes will be able to increase the number of qualified and trained technicians, while also providing a more convenient option for those based on the east coast of Australia.

Highly advanced simulators, delivered straight from Konecranes’ head office in Finland, allow the trainees to practice using cranes and associated equipment in a safe environment that mirrors real-world conditions. According to Mr Davies, the courses follow a global module that focuses on safety, productivity and quality. The training covers Konecranes equipment as well as cranes and equipment from other manufacturers.

