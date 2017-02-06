New universal rope guide increases safety on wire rope hoists

Konecranes’ new universal rope guide is designed to fit almost all makes and models

Konecranes has introduced a new universal rope guide designed to enhance flexibility, reliability and safety on small or mid-sized wire rope hoists. Released in the Australian and New Zealand markets, the new lightweight and durable universal rope guides from Konecranes provide a high-quality, low-cost replacement for almost any brand of rope guide.

Wire rope hoists are used in several demanding applications across a broad range of industries including construction and infrastructure, mining, manufacturing and materials handling, automotive, cement, primary production, process engineering, ports, shipping and logistics.

The universal design of the new rope guides makes them ideal for cranes of any model or make. Featuring a rigid construction, the rope guide can withstand extreme and demanding environments, undeterred by factors such as heat, wind or contaminants that can otherwise wreak havoc on less sturdy options.

Mr Kevin Williams, National Parts and Sales Support Manager, Konecranes Australia and New Zealand explains that the new rope guide is available at a lower cost without compromising on quality and can also be easily installed without any speciality tools.

According to Mr Williams, rope guides optimise the performance of wire rope hoists, by guiding the rope as it extends or retracts, making sure it’s straight and not causing additional wear – this helps with maintaining a long rope life.

Key features of the new rope guides also include universal and patented design allowing for a range of drum diameters with fast installation and high-value performance; roller wheels providing smooth transition movement to reduce drum wear; easy customisation using several accessories, sensors or equipment that can be directly fitted on the frame; and modular design allowing for additional features such as drum cleaning, side-pull prevention and rope measuring.

The new rope guide will be available through Konecranes’ intuitive new parts store designed to improve inventory and lead time accuracy for crane parts, regardless of the make or model.

For more information in Australasia, please contact Konecranes on 1300 937637 (Australia wide) or visit www.konecranes.com.au.